The Royal Challengers Bangalore’s failure in the Indian Premier League has left people astonished over the years as to why a team with global superstars tailor made for T20 cricket often end up rock bottom. But new season brings new opportunities and under the leadership of the flamboyant Virat Kohli and the management of the clam and composed Simon Katich, RCB will hope there is a massive change in fortunes. They finished eighth last season with eleven points from 14 games so there is only one way they can move and that is north. The Royal Challengers Bangalore begin their campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on the 21st of September. Meanwhile, here is the complete schedule of RCB for IPL 2020 matches in PDF format with full fixtures, date, match timings in IST and venue details for free. Download full Royal Challengers Bangalore matches schedule for IPL 2020 for free in PDF format.

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians who both boast a superior head to head record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore are the next two opponents for them with the games scheduled for 24th and the 28th of September. The problem for the Bangalore boys has always been poor stars which slowly erodes their confidence. A loss is often followed by a string of losses rather which often means they wave goodbye to play-offs coming to the midway point of the season. Simon Katich will want his players to be mentally strong and cope up with the pressures that comes up with playing in a highly competitive league like that of IPL. RCB Team Profile for IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are probably the two best batsman of the last decade and it is RCB’s good fortunes that both line up for the same franchisee. But there has been an over dependence on the duo with the team lacking good Indian batsmen particularly in the middle order. The presence of Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad gives RCB the edge since the games are set to take place on slow turning wickets in UAE. Dale Steyn and Chris Morris are unpredictable and the team has clearly taken a bit of gamble with the duo. Royal Challengers Bangalore Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Virat Kohli’s RCB.

RCB’s IPL 2020 Schedule

Match No Date Day Opponent Match Time (IST) Venue 1 September 21 Monday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 PM Dubai 2 September 24 Thursday Kings XI Punjab 7:30 PM Dubai 3 September 28 Monday Mumbai Indians 7:30 PM Dubai 4 October 03 Saturday Rajasthan Royals 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 5 October 05 Monday Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM Dubai 6 October 10 Saturday Chennai Super Kings 7.30 PM Dubai 7 October 12 Thursday Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Sharjah 8 October 15 Thursday Kings XI Punjab 7.30 PM Sharjah 9 October 17 Saturday Rajasthan Royals 3.30 PM Dubai 10 October 21 Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi 11 October 25 Sunday Chennai Super Kings 3.30 PM Dubai 12 October 28 Wednesday Mumbai Indians 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi 13 October 31 Saturday Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 PM Sharjah 14 November 02 Monday Delhi Capitals 7.30 PM Abu Dhabi

The RCB fans have been waiting patiently for the team to lift the trophy ever since the inception of the league back in 2008. The team is so used to failing that only results and not mere talks will lift the spirits of the squad members. Ahead of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League, here is how their complete schedule looks like.

