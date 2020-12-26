Rishabh Pant is very much considered to be MS Dhoni’s replacement in Indian cricket. But the young wicket-keeper has always been a victim to the pressure that comes with it. However, the 23-year-old on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia, channeled his inner MS Dhoni as he advised senior spinner Ravi Ashwin on how to dismiss Mathew Wade, who was looking in great kick at that time. Virat Kohli Hails Team India's Display on Day 1 of 2nd Test vs Australia.

The incident happened in the 13th over of Australia's innings as Matthew Wade was batting on 30 runs and was looking to steady his side’s innings after a poor start. Rishabh Pant could be heard telling Ravi Ashwin ‘Andar hi rakhna, ye maarega’ (Keep it inside, he will go for a big shot) from behind the stumps. And that is exactly what happened. Tim Paine Survives Controversial Run-Out During India vs Australia Boxing Day 2020 Test; Wasim Jaffer, Shane Warne and Others Criticise Third Umpire.

Matthew Wade went down the track with the intention of finding the rope but could only get a leading edge, which was brilliantly taken by Ravindra Jadeja while avoiding a nasty collision with debutant Shubman Gill.

Fans were also impressed with the brilliant piece of game awareness displayed by the young wicket-keeper showing glimpses of the man he is said to replace going ahead. Along with this, Pant also played a part in Joe Burns' dismissal, making no mistake while taking an easy catch behind the stumps.

Australia had a difficult day on the field as after electing to bat first, the hosts were dismissed for a below-par total of 195 runs. Meanwhile, India in pursuit of the score lost Mayank Agarwal early but Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara saw that the visitors didn’t endure any further damage.

