Rohit Sharma has made a comeback with his bat at the right time for Mumbai Indians (MI) as he scored a half-century during MI vs DC Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final. Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer after winning the toss elected to bat first and posted a total of 156/7, in reply MI are in a comfortable position with Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan batting on the crease. Rohit Sharma with this fifty has become the first captain to score two fifty-plus scores in IPL final. Rohit Sharma Completes 4000 Runs for Mumbai Indians, Twitterati Praise Batsman As he Joins Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni; Achieves Landmark During MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final.

Rohit Sharma scored first IPL fifty during Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2015 final where he was adjudged Man of the Match for his knock of 50 runs from 26 balls. MI posted a total of 200 runs in that game, in which they defeated CSK by 41 runs. The second fifty came at the right time during MI vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 final where the Hitman scored 68 runs from 51 balls before he got dismissed by Anrich Nortje, where substitute Lalit Yadav took a brilliant catch. Mumbai is in a comfortable position to win as they have 6 wickets in hand and requires 10 runs for victory with the required run rate below 6. Will Mumbai Indians Become Second Team After CSK to Successfully Defend the IPL Title?

Earlier Delhi Capitals batted first where Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant scored a half-century each. However, Mumbai Indians bowler did the damage in the beginning by removing Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane in the super-over. Trent Boult bowled well for MI and was well supported by Jasprit Bumrah and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Currently, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard are batting on the crease and Mumbai Indians are very well in the driving seat to win IPL title for the 5th time. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates on MI vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 final.

