Although there weren’t many loopholes in the Mumbai Indians team, the five-time champions strengthen their even further in the VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 players’ auction. Having INR 15.35 crore left in the back, MI picked eighth players in the auction, namely Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen and Arjun Tendulkar. With Sri Lankan pace spearhead Lasith Malinga retired, Milne and Coulter-Nile can form a potent pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. At the same time, Piyush Chawla and Jimmy Neesham can be handy back-ups for leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Mumbai Indians Team in IPL 2021: Players Bought by MI in Auctions, Check Full Squad of Rohit Sharma-Led Team.

The reigning champions also picked their former captain Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun for his base price of INR 20 lakh. With Mumbai Indians strengthening their squad in the bidding war, skipper Rohit Sharma was impressed, and he expressed his delight on Twitter. “Great work so far @mipaltan,” the Hitman tweeted during the auction. The comment section of the post got flooded in no time with fans expressing their desire to see the swashbuckling opener settling IPL 2021 on fire with his new squad. Arjun Tendulkar Reacts After Being Bought By Mumbai Indians At IPL 2021 Players Auction.

View Post!!

Great work so far @mipaltan 👍😁 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Rohit is currently participating in the India vs England Test series, which is poised at 1-1 after the first two games. The Hitman made a brilliant hundred in the second Test in Chennai, taking his side to a 317-run triumph. He would like to continue his heroics in the third match, a Day-Night Test, which gets underway on February 24 (Wednesday) at the newly-inaugurated Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).