Rohit Sharma Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram for Posing With Shreyas Iyer (See Post)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Yuzvendra Chahal)

Rohit Sharma is currently injured and has not taken part in the ODI series against New Zealand but the opener is making waves on social media as he was involved in a funny banter with team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal. It all started after the leg spinner posted a photo with Shreyas Iyer on his Instagram account. ‘Got your back always’ Chalal captained his post. But Rohit Sharma was quick to shut down the bromance between the two as he trolled the leg-spinner with a witty comment on his post. Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, Says How Two Star Batsmen Copy 'His' Upper-Cut Shot (See Post).

Yuzvendra Chahal recently shared a photo with Shreyas Iyer on his social media but India’s limited over vice-captain Rohit Sharma was quick to troll the leg-spinner. In the photo, Yuzi Chahal could be seen hugging Shreyas Iyer to which Rohit Sharma commented ‘Apna sambhal le pehle (watch your own back first)’. The Indian spinner was quick to respond to the hit-man, telling him not to be jealous and the next picture will be with him. ‘I knw bhaiya u missing me coz u not here so don't be jealous next pic soon with you’ Chahal replied. Yuzvendra Chahal’s Response to New Zealand Kid’s Bowling Action.

See Post

View this post on Instagram Got your back always 🤗 A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Feb 8, 2020 at 11:23pm PST

Rohit Sharma's Comment

Rohit Sharma Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Yuzvendra Chahal)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer are currently involved in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand and are already trailing 2-0. They will play the third and final One Day international on February 11, 2020 (Tuesday) at the Bay Oval stadium in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga.

Rohit Sharma was part of the T20I series against New Zealand which India won 5-0 and played an important role before being ruled out after suffering a calf injury in the final game. The destructive opener is also set to miss the upcoming Test series against the Black Caps.