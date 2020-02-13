Royal Challengers Bangalore Asks Fans to Wait for the Surprise After their Social Media Pages Go Blank

File image of RCB players. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Since yesterday the social media pages of Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore have gone blank. Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sunrisers Hyderabad expressed their shock on social media with the display pictures and cover images disappearing. It is widely speculated that the team could change their name ahead of IPL 2020 and the special announcement could be made soon. Now, after all the hullabaloo about their pages going blank, RCB made an announcement on social media and asked their fans to wait for the surprise. Yuzvendra Chahal Surprised After Royal Challengers Bangalore Social Media Pages go Blank on Social Media.

RCB a while ago posted a tweet where they retained the colour red and had the loading symbol. The team in the second team also went to say that they will update all their social media pages including Facebook, Twitter and Youtube soon. Virat Kohli in the morning had tweeted that he wasn’t informed about the posts disappearing from social media pages. AB de Villiers almost let the cat out of the bag giving it a strategy break angle to the story. Check out the tweets below:

B R A C E Y O U R S E L V E S. 14th February, remember the date. pic.twitter.com/OFQAFxDgFm — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2020

Sit tight. Be right back. pic.twitter.com/kG5ul3wPkF — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2020

Yesterday along with the netizens trolled the official page of RCB with hilarious memes. The team has now tied up with Muthoot Finance as their title sponsor for IPL 2020. Thus it is quite obvious that they would want the logo of their sponsors on the jerseys and social media pages to be visible. Nonetheless, we shall still have to wait for the official word about the same from the franchisee.