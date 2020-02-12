Yuzvendra Chahal Surprised After Royal Challengers Bangalore Social Media Pages go Blank on Social Media

Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: IANS)

Yuzvendra Chahal was stumped after the social media pages of Royal Challengers Bangalore went blank. The team has removed all their posts from Instagram. While on Facebook and Twitter the team has deleted their display picture and cover image. It is widely being speculated that the team will change their name ahead of the IPL 2020. As the netizens trolled the team with funny memes, their frontline bowler was shocked by the pages going blank. As per a report in Indian Express, talks about the new franchisee are on. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral Even Before IPL 2020 Commences as Royal Challengers Bangalore Delete DPs and Posts From Instagram, Facebook & Twitter Handles!

Their last tweet about Josh Phillipe’s amazing run at the Big Bash League 2019-20 in Australia, is still there. “Final rounds of talks are on and fans will get to know about it,” a source was quoted as saying by Indian Express. The report further stated that the team will make an announcement about the same on February 16, 2020. For now, check out the tweet by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? 🤔 Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go? 😳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 12, 2020

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have not a single edition of the IPL so far and if the reports of the team changing their name are true, then the fans of the franchisee would be hoping for the change in fortunes. The team has some big names like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris and others. Ahead of the IPL 2019 auctions, the team had retained 13 players into the squad.