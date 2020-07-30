Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his Instagram account and posted a throwback picture of him standing in the rain. The Mumbai Indians 'Icon' posts regularly on Instagram to keep in touch with his fans. Ever since the coronavirus lockdown, Tendulkar is often seen posting throwback photos. Meanwhile, Tendulkar in his latest post, wrote, "#Throwback to a time when all one had to only worry about was rain." Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Stuart Broad For Picking 500th Test Wicket.

Earlier, this month Tendulkar posted a video on his Instagram account in which the former cricketer was seen enjoying the Mumbai rains. Tendulkar said the video was captured by his daughter Sara Tendulkar. International Friendship Day 2020: From Lionel Messi-Sergio Aguero to Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly, A Look At 5 Famous BFFs in Sports.

Check Out Tendulkar's Latest Instagram Post

Tendulkar earlier congratulated Indian Air Force as India received the Rafale fighter jets." Heartiest congratulations to #IndianAirForce for adding the state-of-the-art fighter jet Rafale, to our fleet. It's a massive upgrade for our Defence Forces who are tirelessly protecting our nation in the skies. Jai Hind."

