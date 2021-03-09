Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on March 7 (Sunday) confirmed that his eldest daughter Aqsa is set to tie knots with fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. Ever since the major news broke out, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the Afridi family from all over the world. However, in the modern era, memes are the preferred ways to react to a news, and unsurprisingly, Shaheen's engagement also ignited netizens to showcase their creativity. A video has been going viral since the happy announcement on Sunday. It features the former all-rounder getting clean bowled by his to be son-in-law during a clash in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Shahid Afridi Spills Beans on his Daughter Aqsa’s Marriage with Shaheen Afridi, Pakistani Pacer Reacts!

The clip starts with Shahid smashing the left-arm pacer for a magnificent six. However, the youngster made a scintillating comeback on the very next ball and rattled Afridi's middle-stump. What makes the video more interesting is the song in the background. The fan has added 'Suno sasurji, ab zid chhodo, Maan lo meri baat' track from Bollywood star Govinda's movie 'Dulhe Raja'. The video is indeed hilarious and brought plenty of laughter on social media. Have a look! Shaheen Afridi Gives Babar Azam Warm Hug After Shattering His Stumps.

Watch Video:

Fans are indeed excited for this match as both Shahid and his to be son-in-law Shaheen need no introduction in the cricket world. While Shahid Afridi is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders ever, Shaheen, 20, has made a scintillating start to his international career and has already become a spearhead of Pakistan's bowling line-up across formats.

Meanwhile, the two cricket stars were last seen in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 virus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2021 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).