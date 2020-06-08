Shoaib Akhtar’s Pace, Dale Steyn’s Aggression: Kagiso Rabada Names Characteristics of Other Pacers He Would Like to Have

Kagiso Rabada (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is arguably the best fast bowler in the modern era and his records in all three formats are sensational by any standards. Be it swinging the ball both ways, bowling a vicious bouncer or destroying the stumps with an impeccable yorker, the right-arm pacer has many weapons in his arsenal to torment the best of the batsman. Recently, however, he was asked to name the abilities of other fast bowlers which he would like to add in his cabinet. Well, the 25-year-old listed out some of the best in the business as he wished to have the pace of Shoaib Akhar, bounce, line & length of Glenn McGrath, aggression of compatriot Dale Steyn and swing of James Anderson. Shaun Pollock Says Saliva Use Won’t Be a Problem in Bio-Secure Bubble.

“If I had to become a bowler by combining the best of all fast bowlers of all time, I’d pick the pace of Shoaib Akhtar, the bounce, line and length of Glenn McGrath, the aggression of Dale Steyn, and the swing of Jimmy Anderson – that’s the bowler I would love to be!” the Proteas pace sensation said while talking to a fan during a live session on Delhi Capitals’ Official Instagram page.

Despite being just 25, Rabada boasts off a sensational record in international cricket and is likely to only get better with time. The paceman, who took a hat-trick on his ODI debut, has 197, 117 and 30 wickets from 43 Tests, 75 ODIs and 24 T20I matches.

Known for his aggressive behaviour on the field, Rabada said that sledging is just the part and parcel of the game and there are no personal grudges involved. “A lot of people think I have a short temper. The thing is that sledging is a part of the game. No fast bowler is going to be nice to the batsman. But what we need to understand is that it’s never personal. After the game, you shake hands, respect each other’s crafts and move on,” he said