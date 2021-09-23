Shreyas Iyer has been in the news for his unbeaten knock of 47 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 33 and also for the post-match conference where he lauded Rishabh Pant for his captaincy. The Delhi Capitals batsman made a comeback in the playing XI after his shoulder injury which occurred to him before the first half on the IPL 2021. As a result, he had been ruled out of the IPL 2021 and Rishabh Pant was crowned as the skipper of the team. But the tournament got divided into two halves and Iyer recuperated to only make a comeback into the team. IPL 2021 Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures For UAE Leg Of Indian Premier League 14.

As one might have expected that Iyer would be given the captaincy. But no, Rishabh Pant continues to lead the side. Now, Iyer who attended the conference after the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad was asked about captaincy. Iyer very politely said that he respects the team's decision and also did not forget to laud the current skipper Rishabh Pant. "As for Rishabh Pant, he is leading really well from the start of the season. That’s why the decision-makers took the call to let him continue till the end of the season. I completely respect it. There is no drastic change as such and it isn’t like I am focusing even more than before on my batting," he said.

As of now, Delhi Capitals is placed on number one of the IPL 2021 points table after winning the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. They have strengthened their chances to get into the playoffs of the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2021 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).