South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online on SonyLiv: How to Watch Free Telecast of SA vs ENG on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

South Africa vs England (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

After the conclusion of the Test series, South Africa and England will lock horns in a three-match ODI series. The first match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on February 4, 2020 (Tuesday). This will be England’s first match as the reigning world champions and they will be hoping for a positive start against a fairly new-look South African side led by Quinton de Kock. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020, can scroll down below. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

South Africa were underwhelming in the Test series against England, losing it 3-1 at home. Their batting frailties were exposed in the series as no other batsmen than Quinton de Kock were able to make their mark in the longest format of the game. As a result of this, the Proteas have made quite a few changes in the team and players like Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Sisnda Magala and Lutho Sipamla have got their first shot in the national team for the 50-over format. England, on the other hand, have made some notable changes to their team as well. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will not be taking part in the clash and they are replaced by Matt Parkinson and Joe Denly. South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020: Joe Root vs Andile Phehlukwayo and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out For in Cape Town.

South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020 Match Time, Venue and Date

The first game of the three-match ODI series between South Africa and England will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on February 4, 2020 (Tuesday). The match is scheduled to start at 04:30 pm IST and 01:00 pm local time.

South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020 Live Telecast in India (TV Channels)

Sony pictures have received the official broadcasting rights for the England tour of South Africa and they will telecast the matches live for fans in India. You can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD to catch the live action of SA vs ENG 1st ODI.

South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv is the official streaming partner of Sony Pictures Network in India. So fans can catch the live action of South Africa vs England 1st ODI on the SonyLiv app as well as the website. You can also follow LatestLY for ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of SA vs ENG 1st ODI.

The ODI series will be a clean slate for the hosts and they will have a chance to put the disappointment of the Test series behind them and start the limited-overs series on the front foot. Quinton de Kock will lead in the absence of Faf Du Plessis and he will have a tough task in front of him