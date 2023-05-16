Quinton de Kock completed 9,000 runs in T20 cricket while batting in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023. The South African left-hander is known for his fearless approach at the top of the order and has impressed across several T20 franchises that he has played for. IPL 2023: Nicholas Pooran Introduces Naveen-ul-Haq As 'The Mango Guy' In This Amusing Video.

Quinton de Kock Completes 9000 T20 Runs

Quinton de Klass 🫡💙 pic.twitter.com/L3FsbBnmli — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 16, 2023

