With the series currently leveled at one each, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan face-off against each other in the third and final One-Day International (ODI). Afghanistan won the series opener and then Sri Lanka bounced back in style to draw level in the three-match series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for SL vs AFG live streaming online and TV telecast details, then continue reading. Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan May Pull Out of Tournament After Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh Reject PCB’s Proposed Idea of ‘Hybrid Model’.

After going down in the first ODI, Sri Lanka dished out a superlative performance. The home side posted 323 for six in 50 overs with Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne scoring half-centuries respectively. In response, Afghanistan were bowled out for 191 in 42.1 overs with spinners Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga picking three wickets each.

When Is SL vs AFG 3rd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sri Lanka will lock horns with Afghanistan in the third ODI on June 07, Wednesday. The SL vs AFG 3rd ODI 2023 match starts at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of SL vs AFG 3rd ODI 2023?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI series will be broadcast in India by Sony Sports Network in India. Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match would not be available on the Sony Sports Network channels.

How To Get Online Live Streaming of SL vs AFG 3rd ODI 2023?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the SL vs AFG 3rd ODI match on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. The SL vs AFG live streaming online will be available on the FanCode app and website in India as well. Though, fans need to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming online.

