England pacer Stuart Broad was fined by his father and match referee Chris Broad for using inappropriate language against Pakistan's Yasir Shah during the first Test match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The bowler gave a send-off to the batsman after dismissing him in the second innings. The 34-year-old pacer was later fined 15 per cent of his match fee and was also handed three demerit points. Meanwhile, Broad took to Twitter and reacted after social media was abuzz that he was fined by his father. Stuart Broad Fined by Dad and Match Referee Chris Broad for The Use of Inappropriate Language During England vs Pakistan 1st Test

While reacting to it, Broad wrote, "he is off the Christmas card and present list." The bowler recently entered the 500-wickets in Test club and became the seventh bowler to achieve the feat.

Stuart Broad Reply

He’s off the Christmas card & present list — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 11, 2020

After handing the fine to Broad, ICC in a statement said: “Broad was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).