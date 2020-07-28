Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad was on the verge of adding another feather to his already illustrious hat ahead of the ENG vs WI 3rd Test Day 5. The right-arm pacer was just one scalp away from completing 500 wickets in Test cricket and butterflies must have been in his stomach ahead of the fifth and final day of the third Test. With such a great landmark awaiting for Broad, he was expected to sharpen his skills ahead of the play. Instead, however, the 34-year-old having a ‘long chat’ with 23-year-old West Indies pacer Keon Harding. Ian Bishop, who is one of the commentators in this match captured their conversation and posted it on social media. Stuart Broad Becomes Seventh Bowler to Take 500 Wickets in Test Cricket.

“Great to see Stuart Broad taking the time to have a long long long long long chat to 23yr old West Indian fast Keon Harding. And all this on the morning that Broad stood on 499 test wickets at the start of play,” wrote Bishop while sharing the video on Twitter. England vs West Indies Live Score of 3rd Test 2020 Day 5.

Fans were in awe seeing the great gesture of Broad and they heaped praises on the pacer for showing great sportsman spirit. In fact, the official Twitter account of ICC also reacted towards Broad’s actions.

Well, Broad didn’t take long in getting his 500th wicket as he dismissed opener Kraigg Brathwaite to get the milestone. Interestingly, Brathwaite also became the 500th Test victim of James Anderson. With this, England are just seven wickets away from clinch the match and the series 2-1 and if the weather doesn’t intervene, they should be able to cross the line easily.

