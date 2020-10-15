Sunil Chhetri has unarguably been one of the best footballers produced by India. With 72 international goals in his kitty, he is only 30 nets behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Thus it is quite obvious that he would be compared to CR7. But Indian football captain believes that there are no comparisons between him and Ronaldo. During a chat with Virat Kohli on Instagram Chhetri said, "I listen to these comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo, I'll be happy and then forget it in five seconds. Because there is no comparison (with Ronaldo). I know it, you (Virat Kohli) know it.”

While talking about the passion for the sport Chhetri further said that nothing else gives him that kind of happiness as much as football. The Indian football captain further went on to say that there’s never a single day where he does not give 100 per cent to his sport. “I just enjoy it, I am living a life that I never even dreamt of,” he said during a chat.

The Indian football star currently plays with Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League 2020. "If you are not allowed to go to the stadiums, watch (the games) on the television, it is so much fun. As a fan, you have to be patient till the time we get over this. Watch it on TV and enjoy it, " he said during the interview. During the interview, he said that it is important he further said to be calm during the matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).