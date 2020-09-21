David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign on September 21, 2020, when they will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. In the previous two seasons, SRH was led by Kane Williamson where they made it to the final and playoff in IPL 2018 and 2019 respectively. Sunrisers Hyderabad won IPL trophy in the year 2016 under the captaincy of David Warner. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 wishes, HD images, wallpapers, greetings, messages and SMS to wish SRH in Indian Premier League season 13. SRH Team Profile for IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Sunrisers Hyderabad fans have all reasons to cheer up as the orange army are all geared up to face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium for IPL 2020 Match 3. SRH leads in head to head records against RCB as they have won 8 out of 15 games against Bangalore. Sunrisers Hyderabad under the leadership of Warner consists of amazing players like Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar to name a few. With the inclusion of Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen the SRH side has become more strong. SRH Playing XI in IPL 2020: 4 Overseas Players Who Could Feature in Sunrisers Hyderabad Line Up Throughout Dream11 Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has won 57 games out of 108 games they have played so far. SRH has a win percentage of 53.70. David Warner is the highest run-scorer for SRH with 3271 runs to his name from 71 matches. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leading wicket-taker with 109 wickets from 86 games. If you are the orange army fans, then you should do a free download from below of SRH HD images, wallpapers, wishes and greetings for Dream11 IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will eye on a big win against Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore to bag important winning points. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 3.

