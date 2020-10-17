In order to stay alive in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoff race, Kolkata Knight Riders will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both sides had lukewarm campaigns so far and must leave no stones unturned to get two crucial points in their kitty. Eoin Morgan’s KKR are fourth in the points table with four wins in eight games. While SRH are placed one slot below with three victories in eight outings and stakes are even higher for them. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for SRH vs KKR IPL 2020 match 35. SRH vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 35.

Injuries have played a vital part in SRH’s campaign this season. After losing Mitchell Marsh in the opening encounter, the Orange Army also went on to lose Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Coming to the positives, openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have runs under their belts while Manish Pandey has also played some significant knocks. Rashid Khan and T Natarajan have been the bright spots in the bowling department. SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020.

On the other hand, Eoin Morgan replaced Dinesh Karthik as captain to enhance KKR’s performance. Apart from Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan, no batsmen have performed consistently while million-dollar man Pat Cummins have gone wicketless in his last five outings. Hence, Kolkata need to rectify these issued to get back to winning ways.

SRH vs KKR Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Bookmakers have chosen Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as favourites over Sunrisers Hyderabad (RR), which is indeed surprising. As per Bet365, 1.80 bet odds has been placed for KKR while 2.00 for KKR.

SRH vs KKR Prediction: Who Will Win?

With both sides not being in excellent form, predicting favourites is not an easy job. However, one can place their bets on SRH as they are a relatively balanced side. Having said that, toss will undoubtedly play a crucial role as batting under sun and floodlights simultaneously will take some beating. Hence, the toss-winning captain must elect to bat first.

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a convincing seven-wicket triumph when these two sides locked horns earlier in the tournament. The fact will indeed boost up their confidence, but SRH will be raring to redeem themselves.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 10:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).