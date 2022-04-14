Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have found some momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with two back to back wins. The Kane Williamson-led side lost two opening matches before finding the rhythm. Now SRH, takes on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have managed to win three out of five matches and are placed on second spot on the IPL 2022 points table. Meanwhile, ahead of the SRH vs KKR clash we take a look at the key players and other things regarding match. SRH vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 25.

Sunrisers defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) to pick up their IPL 2022 campaign. The win against Titans was an impressive one, given the Hardik Pandya-led were undefeated before meeting SRH. While SRH come into the match with a confidence two consecutive wins, Knight Riders faced defeat in their last fixture.

SRH vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other for a total of 21 times so far. Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record with impressive 14 wins as compared to Sunrisers’ seven. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 25 Key Players

Kane Williamson will continue to be one of SRH’s most important player and apart from him, the team will be banking on T Natarajan with the ball. For Kolkata Knight Riders, Sam Billings and Sunil Narine will hold the key.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 25 Mini Battles

Expect fierce battle early on between Umesh Yadav and Kane Williamson in the SRH vs KKR clash. Apart from it, we could see Umran Malik vs Shreyas Iyer battle as well.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 25 Venue and Match Timing

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (SRH vs KKR) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 15, 2022 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 25 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live on Star Sports channels. The SRH vs KKR match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the SRH vs KKR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 25 Likely Playing XIs

SRH Predicted Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

KKR Predicted Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).