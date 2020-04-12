Suresh Raina Reveals It Was His Daughter Gracia Who Named His Newborn Son Rio, CSK Batsman Says 'She’s the Boss' During Anbu Den Lions’ Latest Episode (Video)

Gracia, Suresh Raina, Priyanka and Rio (Photo Credits: @ImRaina/Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina has revealed it was his daughter Gracia who named his newborn son Rio. In a video chat with presenter Rupha Ramani during CSK's Anbu Den Lions' latest episode, the left-handed batsman said that while watching cartoon Gracia had suggested name Rio. "Gracia was watching some cartoon or something, and she just said mamma if I had a brother I wanna keep Rio (as his name)," said Raina. Suresh Raina Works Out With Kids at Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Adorable Video.

The 33-year-old further revealed that Gracia was watching animated movie Rio and that's from where she picked the name. The cricketer went on to say that, "Gracia is actually the boss of the house."

Rio is Raina and his wife Priyanka's second child. Gracia apparently was their first child; she was born in 2016. Raina and Priyanka were childhood friends, and in 2015 the duo decided to get married.

Here's the Video from Anbu Den Lions' Latest Episode

Earlier in the day, CSK's official Twitter handle posted a video of Raina donning chef's hat and was seen cooking something. The CSK vice-captain recently flaunted new hairstyle on Twitter, and it was his wife Priyanka who assisted the cricketer in getting a haircut at home amid coronavirus lockdown.