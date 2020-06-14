Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide: Chennai Super Kings Share a Still From MS Dhoni Biopic, While Reacting to Bollywood Actor’s Sudden Demise

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 06:26 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide: Chennai Super Kings Share a Still From MS Dhoni Biopic, While Reacting to Bollywood Actor’s Sudden Demise
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Chennai Super Kings)

Bollywood lost yet another gem this year in Sushant Singh Rajput as the actor was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The 34-year-old reportedly died by suicide and this news has sent shockwaves across the entire country. Many from the sporting fraternity, including IPL side Chennai Super Kings, have reacted to the report of the actor’s sudden demise and have expressed their grief. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Moments Spent Together by MS Dhoni and Late Bollywood Actor During Cricketer's Biopic Days Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!

Sushant Singh Rajput, who made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che, has impressed many around the world with his acting skills. But the actor was most famous in the sporting community due to his portrayal of former Indian skipper and current CSK captain MS Dhoni in the cricketer’s biopic. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Fans Remember Bollywood Star’s Performance in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ As He Dies By Suicide.

CSK took to Twitter to expressed their shock over the passing of the talented actor and shared a still from the biopic in which the actor can be seen sitting on a bench at a railway station.. ‘Still reeling in shock. Terribly unfair.’ The three-time IPL side captioned their post.

CSK's Tweet

Sushant Singh Rajput garnered a lot of praise for his work in the film. With MS Dhoni being one of the most popular athletes, everyone knows about the wicket-keeper batsman’s on-field heroics but in the film, Rajput shed light on the Indian cricketer’s personal life among many other things.

‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,’ released in 2016 was one of the biggest blockbuster hits and made a global collection of whopping g 204 crores. Rajput was credited for perfectly imitating the way the Indian skipper walked on to the crease and his other gestures.

Sushant Singh Rajput also played a budding cricketer in his debut film Kai Po Che! And had revealed that he himself wanted to play cricket at the highest level before he shifted his focus to acting. He was last seen in the movie Chhichhore alongside actress Shraddha Kapoor and was a huge success at the box-office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Bipoic MS Dhoni Movie Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput and MS Dhoni Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput Death News
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: From The Long-Haired Look to Hitting World Cup Winning Six, Here's Everything The Bollywood Star Got It Right in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Biopic
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies: From The Long-Haired Look to Hitting World Cup Winning Six, Here's Everything The Bollywood Star Got It Right in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Biopic
Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Instagram Photo With Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Is Going Viral
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Instagram Photo With Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Is Going Viral
[Exclusive] Pavitra Rishta Director Ravindra Gautam on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: 'He Had So Much Zeal for Life'
TV

[Exclusive] Pavitra Rishta Director Ravindra Gautam on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: 'He Had So Much Zeal for Life'
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Anushka Sharma, Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey Slam Media For Airing Pics of Actor's Dead Body and Intruding His Family's Privacy (View Tweets)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Anushka Sharma, Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey Slam Media For Airing Pics of Actor's Dead Body and Intruding His Family's Privacy (View Tweets)
Sushant Singh Rajput No More: From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore, 7 Dialogues of The Brilliant Actor That Will Live On Forever!
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput No More: From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore, 7 Dialogues of The Brilliant Actor That Will Live On Forever!
Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: #MentalHealthMatters Takes over Twitter as Netizens Talk About Depression and Suicidal Thoughts
Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: #MentalHealthMatters Takes over Twitter as Netizens Talk About Depression and Suicidal Thoughts
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Fans Remember Bollywood Star’s Performance in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ As He Dies By Suicide
Cricket

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Fans Remember Bollywood Star’s Performance in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ As He Dies By Suicide
Suicide Prevention Helplines in India: Numbers to Dial in Case of Suicidal Thoughts, Depression, Distressed State of Mind
Information

Suicide Prevention Helplines in India: Numbers to Dial in Case of Suicidal Thoughts, Depression, Distressed State of Mind
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement