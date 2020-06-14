Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide: Chennai Super Kings Share a Still From MS Dhoni Biopic, While Reacting to Bollywood Actor’s Sudden Demise

Bollywood lost yet another gem this year in Sushant Singh Rajput as the actor was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The 34-year-old reportedly died by suicide and this news has sent shockwaves across the entire country. Many from the sporting fraternity, including IPL side Chennai Super Kings, have reacted to the report of the actor’s sudden demise and have expressed their grief. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Moments Spent Together by MS Dhoni and Late Bollywood Actor During Cricketer's Biopic Days Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!

Sushant Singh Rajput, who made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che, has impressed many around the world with his acting skills. But the actor was most famous in the sporting community due to his portrayal of former Indian skipper and current CSK captain MS Dhoni in the cricketer’s biopic. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Fans Remember Bollywood Star’s Performance in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ As He Dies By Suicide.

CSK took to Twitter to expressed their shock over the passing of the talented actor and shared a still from the biopic in which the actor can be seen sitting on a bench at a railway station.. ‘Still reeling in shock. Terribly unfair.’ The three-time IPL side captioned their post.

CSK's Tweet

Sushant Singh Rajput garnered a lot of praise for his work in the film. With MS Dhoni being one of the most popular athletes, everyone knows about the wicket-keeper batsman’s on-field heroics but in the film, Rajput shed light on the Indian cricketer’s personal life among many other things.

‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,’ released in 2016 was one of the biggest blockbuster hits and made a global collection of whopping g 204 crores. Rajput was credited for perfectly imitating the way the Indian skipper walked on to the crease and his other gestures.

Sushant Singh Rajput also played a budding cricketer in his debut film Kai Po Che! And had revealed that he himself wanted to play cricket at the highest level before he shifted his focus to acting. He was last seen in the movie Chhichhore alongside actress Shraddha Kapoor and was a huge success at the box-office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).