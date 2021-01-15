India were forced to make four changes going into the fourth Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. The four replacements included two debutants- T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari were already ruled out of the fourth Test and then at the start of the match Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin were declared unfit to take part in the game. And thus India had to press debutants into the service. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Live Score Updates.

Mayank Agarwal and Shardul Thakur were the other two changes India made. Interestingly, India ignored Wriddhiman Saha who was earlier tipped to make it to the Indian playing XI. India also left out Kuldeep Yadav and surprised one and all with Sundar’s selection.

Meanwhile, Natarajan and Sundar became the 300th and 301st player respectively to represent India in Test cricket. Interestingly, Natarajan becomes the first left-arm seamer to feature in a Test for India since Zaheer Khan at Wellington in 2013/14). Also, the last left-arm fast-bowler to debut for India was Jaydev Unadkat at Centurion in 2010/11. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Day 1 Live Streaming Online on DD Sports, Sony LIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

T Natarajan Receives his Test Cap

The stuff dreams are made of. A perfect treble for @Natarajan_91 as he is presented with #TeamIndia's Test 🧢 No. 300. It can't get any better! Natu is now an all-format player. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cLYVBMGfFM — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021

Washington Sundar Presented his Test Cap

Let's hear it for @Sundarwashi5, who gets his #TeamIndia 🧢 from @ashwinravi99. He stayed back after the white-ball format to assist the team and is now the proud holder of cap number 301. 💪🙌 pic.twitter.com/DY1AwPV0HP — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021

The four-match Test series is levelled at one each as teams battle it out in the series decider. The third Test ended in a draw after India displayed fine effort with the bat on day five. Australia won the series opener and then India emerged victorious in the second Test.

