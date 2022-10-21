Scotland will commence their T20 World Cup 2022 outing from October 17 in round 1. Scotland confirmed its place in the T20 World Cup 2022 after remaining unbeaten in the group stage of the last edition of marquee event in 2021. Scotland had defeated Bangladesh,Papua New Guinea, Oman in the group stage by their spirited performance and advanced to the Super 12 of the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, after progressing into the next round, Scotland failed to achieve further outcomes in their favour and lost all the super 12 stage matches. The team will be eager to deliver a similar performance and make it to super 12 once again. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Scotland are placed in group B which also includes West Indies, Ireland and Zimbabwe as other three sides. Scotland will take on the West Indies in their first group match on 17 October. Scotland will then take on their European neighbour Ireland in the second match on 19 October and lastly Zimbabwe on 21 October. Blundstone Arena in Australia will host all three matches. Two teams from the group with most points in round 1 will make it to the super 12 stage eventually.

Scotland Match List T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time in IST Match Venue October 17, 09:30 am West Indies vs Scotland Bellerive Oval, Hobart October 19, 09:30 am Scotland vs Ireland Bellerive Oval, Hobart October 21, 01:30 pm Scotland vs Zimbabwe Bellerive Oval, Hobart

The 15-member squad which is representing Scotland in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022 was announced by the Scottish cricket board on September 22. Richie Berrington has been appointed as the captain of the side. He had some handy contributions with the bat in the last edition and now with former skipper Kyle Coetzer retiring, his responsibility doubles. Young 22-year old uncapped player Brandon McMullen has also been called up in the squad after his tremendous performance in Scottish domestic cricket lately. Seamers Ali Evans, Gavin Main and star batter Oliver Hairs are the notable players absent from the squad.

Scotland T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace.

