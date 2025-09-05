UAE National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) national cricket team are set to face the Afghanistan national cricket team in the next match of the ongoing Tri-Series 2025. The UAE vs Afghanistan cricket match is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan enter this contest with a lot of confidence. Afghanistan defeated the Pakistan national cricket team by 18 runs. 'Match Ke Douran Gharwalo Ka Bhi Yaad Nahi Ati' Faheem Ashraf Gives Quirky Response After Being Asked If He Remembered Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan During PAK vs AFG UAE Tri-Series 2025 (Watch Video).

With the Asia Cup 2025 fast approaching, such performances will help Afghanistan gain momentum. The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, is having a poor run in the ongoing Tri-Series 2025. UAE's lack of experience has cost the Muhammad Waseem-led side, as they have suffered defeats in all three matches played so far. Previously, they had locked horns in the third match of the UAE Tri-Series 2025, where Rashid Khan and Co. had emerged victorious by 38 runs.

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Darwish Rasooli, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Gulbadin Naib

United Arab Emirates Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Ethan DSouza, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Saghir Khan, Muhammad Zohaib