Virat Kohli Could Surpass Sachin Tendulkar to Become Fastest Batsman to Score 12000 ODI Runs; Will Indian Captain Achieve the Feat During IND vs NZ ODI Series?

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Another feather is set to be added on Virat Kohli's already prestigious hat as the Indian skipper is just 208 runs away from becoming the fastest batsman ever to score 12,000 ODI runs. The batting juggernaut is currently standing with 11, 792 runs from 236 runs and has a great chance to achieve the milestones in the next three matches. The record is currently held by Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar who went to the mark in his 300th innings. So, the number-one ranked ODI batsman has 63 innings to get to the mark. Well, Kohli certainly doesn’t require that much of time and one can well see him getting the feat against the Kiwis only. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

The number-one ranked ODI batsman will become the sixth batsman overall to get to the feat after Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ricky Ponting and Mahela Jayawardene. During his last ODI series against Australia, the right-handed batsman accumulated 183 runs in three matches which included a couple of half-centuries as well. So, form is certainly in the favour of the batsman and adding the fact with the small dimensions of New Zealand, Kohli has all the chances to get the feat.

The opening encounter of the three-match ODI series will be played on February 5 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Coming fresh from a 5-0 triumph in the T20I series, the Men in Blue must be high on confidence and will be looking to clinch the ODI series too. On the other hand, Kane Williamson and Co will be eyeing redemption and will not want to lose another series in front of their home crowd.