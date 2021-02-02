After serving the mandatory six-day quarantine period, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other Team India players resumed training ahead of the first Test against England which gets underway on February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With veterans like Kohli and Ishant Sharma back in the squad, the home side must be on cloud nine and determined to thrash the Three Lions. Although Virat Kohli’s men, who are currently at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) points table, will start the series as firm favourites, they showed no complacency in their training session. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-up for Series Opener in Chennai.

The official Instagram page of Indian Cricket Team shared some pictures in which the likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Siraj were seen jogging at the Chennai Stadium. As the first of the four Tests is just a couple of days away, all the players need to regain their match fitness back to extend their dominance in home Tests. Notably, the opening clash holds even higher significance as it marks the return of international cricket to India after the COVID-19 halt. Hence, many eyes will be on the game, and the home side would be raring to get another win under their belt. Meanwhile, let’s look at the pictures from their training session. India vs England 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of IND vs ENG Test, T20I and ODI Series.

Stakes are incredibly high in the series as India can consolidate their position at the top of WTC team standings, confirming a place in the finals which takes place later this year at Lord’s. On the other hand, Joe Root’s men need nothing less than a 3-0 triumph to stay in the race for finals. Notably, India haven’t lost a home Test series in 2012.

