Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Urge People to Follow PM Narendra Modi’s Call of Lighting Candles at 9 PM

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma have urged citizens to show the ‘spirit of India’ and follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9 PM, 9-minute appeal. The country is under a 21-day lockdown since March 25, 2020, in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic and the Indian PM has urged people to show solidarity for each other by switching off their lights and lighting candles for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5). PM Narendra Modi Speaks to 40 Top Indian Sportspersons Including Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, PV Sindhu & Others on Video Conference Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

This step by the Indian Prime Minister has been supported by several cricketers like Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah have urged people to show support towards those who are battling coronavirus. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the latest members of the Indian national team to come forward and ask citizens of the country to stand as one. Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah Urge Fans to Light Diyas, Candles and Make PM Modi’s ‘9 PM, 9 Minutes on April 5’ Appeal a Success.

Virat Kohli

The power of the stadium is in its fans. The spirit of India is in its people. Tonight 9pm for 9min Let’s show the world, we stand as ONE. Let’s show our Health Warriors, We stand behind them. Team India - IGNITED.@narendramodi @PMOIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 5, 2020

‘The power of the stadium is in its fans. The spirit of India is in its people. Tonight 9pm for 9min. Let’s show the world, we stand as ONE. Let’s show our Health Warriors, We stand behind them. Team India - IGNITED.’ Tweeted Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma

Team India, we cant get this prescription wrong. Our life depends on winning this test match. Show your solidarity, join us in “The Great Team India Huddle” today 5th April 9pm for 9min. Light to Fight. Are you with me?@narendramodi — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 5, 2020

‘Team India, we cant get this prescription wrong. Our life depends on winning this test match. Show your solidarity, join us in "The Great Team India Huddle" today 5th April 9 pm for 9min. Light to Fight. Are you with me?’ Rohit Sharma tweeted.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 40 sportspersons from the country including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma about the coronavirus epidemic and the 21-day nationwide lockdown.