Virat Kohli vs Kyle Jamieson and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020 in Christchurch

Virat Kohli vs Kyle Jamieson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India will square off against New Zealand in the second Test of the two-matches series which will begin from February 29, 2020. The game will be held at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand currently leads the series by 1-0, as they defeated visitor in the previous game by 10 wickets. In the previous Test match, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first in which they restricted India to 165 runs in the 1st inning and in reply New Zealand made 348 runs. In the second inning, Indian batsmen managed to put up only 191 runs in the second inning, thereby giving Kiwis a target of just 9 runs. In the below article, we will discuss the mini battles between India and New Zealand for the upcoming Test match which include Virat Kohli vs Kyle Jamieson and many more. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd Test Match.

It must also be noted that India's defeat against New Zealand in the 1st Test match of the series was their first defeat in ICC World Test Championship 2019-21. Virat Kohli and his side has indeed trained themselves well and will look forward to revenge in the upcoming Test match against Kane Williamson and his men. Indian middle-order completely collapsed in the previous Test as they failed to develop a partnership. Also, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not looking effective as he used to be since his return after recovering from a back injury. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2020: Ravindra Jadeja Could Replace Ravichandran Ashwin at Christchurch.

Virat Kohli vs Kyle Jamieson

In the previous Test match, Virat Kohli struggled facing New Zealand pacers. In the first inning, he fell prey to Kyle Jamieson who made his debut in Test in the previous game. Virat Kohli must have indeed planned a strategy to face Kyle Jamieson and play a better inning in the upcoming Test. Kyle Jamieson took a total of four wickets in the first inning in the previous game, while Kohli scored 2 and 19 runs respectively.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Tim Southee

Ajinkya Rahane tried to build up a partnership in the middle during India vs New Zealand 1st Test match as he scored 46 and 29 runs respectively in both innings. However, in the 1st inning when he was nearing his fifty he got dismissed by Tim Southee. Rahane struggled to face Southee pace and will indeed come out with a good plan to play against the speedy deliveries of Kiwi bowler. Tim Southee in total took nine wickets in India vs New Zealand 1st Test Match 2020.

Kane Williamson vs Mohammed Shami

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson played a brilliant knock of 89 runs which played a big role in taking away the game from India. However, he was troubled a bit by Mohammed Shami's pace and bounce. Shami dismissed Williamson in the previous Test match and it will indeed be a good battle to watch out for between New Zealand skipper and the right-arm Indian fast bowler.

Prior to Test Series India lost to New Zealand by 3-0 in ODI series. Virat Kohli will definitely not want his team to face a whitewash in the ongoing Test series. India still tops the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 point table with 360 points, while New Zealand is on the fifth spot with 120 points.