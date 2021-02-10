Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman went down memory lane and revisited the ‘best’ catch of his illustrious cricket career. Nicked name as ‘Very Very Special’ Laxman, the Hyderabad-born cricketer is regarded as one of India’s greatest batsman and his record speaks volumes of his prowess. Mostly known for his exploits with the bat, Laxman was a brilliant fielder who took many spectacular catches. However, as per Laxman himself, his catch to dismiss Zimbabwe’s Travis Friend in 2004 VB Series was the best take of his career. Retweeting the video of his catch, Laxman wrote: “Has to be the best catch I took in my career”. Top 5 Test Knocks by VVS Laxman.

Laxman’s sensational fielding effort came during the India vs Zimbabwe ODI match in 2004 VB series. Batting at number three, Travis Friend was left completely bamboozled by an out-swinging delivery from pacer Ajit Agarkar. The ball flew after taking the inside edge of the bat, but an alert Laxman showcased his brilliant reflexes to complete the dismissal. He dived full length towards his right and took a brilliant one-handed catch. After coming across the clip of his brilliance, Laxman’s memories were refreshed. Let’s take a look at how he reacted.

Watch Video:

Has to be the best catch I took in my career. https://t.co/QCV0SWBcLy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 10, 2021

Before making an impact on the field, Laxman tormented Zimbabwe with his batting exploits. Batting at number three, the right-handed batsman paced his knock to perfection and scored 131 off 138 balls. As a result, India posted a daunting total of 280 runs. Zimbabwe put up a formidable fight with Stuart Carlisle and Sean Ervine scoring hundreds. However, the then Heath Streak-led side narrowly lost the game by three runs.

