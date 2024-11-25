Mumbai, November 25: Virat Kohli's seventh Test century in Australia sets a new record for an Indian batter, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar. Let's take a look at the Indian batters with the most Test hundreds in Australia.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli celebrating after scoring a century (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli scored a century in 143 deliveries during the first Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of six centuries. Virat now holds the top spot with seven hundreds in Australia. BGT 2024–25: Michael Clarke Critical of Usman Khawaja for Allowing Nathan McSweeney To Face First Ball in Second Innings.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credit: ANI)

Sachin Tendulkar scored six Test centuries in Australia in his 20 matches down under. He made a memorable 241 not out in 2003 at the SCG.

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar (Photo Credits: @SPORTYVISHAL/X)

Sunil Gavaskar played 11 Tests in Australia and scored five centuries. He made a notable 172 in 1986 in Sydney.

VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman (Photo credit: Instagram @indiancricketteam)

VVS Laxman scored four centuries in 15 Tests in Australia. Of his 17 career centuries in Tests, six were against the Aussies. Rohit Sharma Spotted In Indian Dressing Room Alongside Coach Gautam Gambhir, Captain Joins Team During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 After Birth of His Son (Watch Video).

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ddsportschannel)

Cheteshwar Pujara was pivotal in both series wins down under in 2018-19, and 2020-21. He has scored three centuries in 11 Tests in Australia.