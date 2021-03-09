Washington Sundar was one of the unlikely heroes in India’s win over England in the fourth Test, which clinched the series 3-1 for the hosts. Sundar scored a fine 96 to rescue India’s innings and was involved in two century run partnerships to help India take a first-innings lead from a 145/6 situation. The 21-year-old, however, four runs short of a maiden Test century after India lost their final three wickets in a space of five deliveries without adding a run. Wasim Jaffer, who has impressed netizens with his meme-making skills, shared a meme taking a sly dig at Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj for getting out in quick succession and denying Sundar his century. Ravi Shastri Not Bothered by Social Media Trolls and Memes on Him, Says ‘It’s Banter’ (Watch Video).

Jaffer shared a meme from the Hindi movie 3 Idiots and trolled Axar, Ishant and Siraj. The three were out within five deliveries of each other leaving Sundar stranded on 96 at the other end. It started when Axar was run-out while to steal a non-existent single. A delivery later Ishant Sharma was trapped lbw by Ben Stokes, who shattered Siraj’s stumps two deliveries later to end India’s first innings with Sundar still unbeaten on 96. This was the second time in his four-Test career, Sundar was denied a Test hundred after his side were bowled out. Hardik Pandya Ready To Make His Mark in India vs England T20I Series, All-Rounder Shares Video of Himself in Top Gear at Nets.

Wasim Jaffer Trolls Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj

Axar, Ishant and Siraj next time they meet Washington's father at a function😅 But seriously this 96* is no less than a hundred, very well played @Sundarwashi5 👏👏 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/V6qRXBbwfl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 6, 2021

“Axar, Ishant and Siraj next time they meet Washington's father at a function,” Jaffer captioned the meme. The meme is from Mona’s wedding scene from the 3 Idiots film where Aamir Khan (Rancho), Sharman Joshi (Raju) and R Madhavan (Farhan) have sneaked in to eat but are caught by Mona and Kareena Kapoor’s father Boman Irani.

Jaffer also praised Sundar for his knock and said “But seriously this 96* is no less than a hundred, very well played @Sundarwashi5.” He also received a response from Sundar who thanked Jaffer and joked that his father would feed all three (Axar, Ishant and Siraj) with “a lot of biryani and Halwa!” Take a look at his reply.

Washington Sundar Responds to Jaffer

Thanks a lot bhaiya! 😅 Dad will definitely treat them with a lot of biryani and Halwa! 😉 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) March 8, 2021

Reactions on Sundar’s father started after he had expressed his disappointment over his son missing out on a hundred in Australia. Like against England in the first Test, Sundar was left stranded on 85 in the final Test at Brisbane after India were bowled out. His father had then said he was sad Sundar could not hit a century.

