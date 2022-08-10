T20 cricket is coming thick and fast for the West Indies as they gear up to face New Zealand for a three game series. The first match takes place at Sabina Park in Kingston and with the hosts recently losing 4-1 to India, the pressure will be on them to get back to winning ways. New Zealand comes into the series on the back of an European tour where they played matchs Ns against Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands. While the level of competition was not generally high, nevertheless victories are always cherished. They have certain key players returning to the squad which will give them a lift. Trent Boult, New Zealand Pacer, Speaks About His International Cricket Future After Being Released From National Contract.

The likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Shamrah Brooks have to take ownership of scoring big for West Indies. Jason Holder is the all-rounder in the team and he was promoted up the order recently but things didn't work out. Keemo Paul regularly plays franchise cricket around the world but needs to replicate some of that good form in international cricket.

Skipper Kane Williamson returns for New Zealand after missing the European tour and despite him struggling in T20 cricket recently, he remains a player that can hold the innings together. Trent Boult was in the news recently after being released form his central contract for personal reasons but the veteran pacer is in line to be part of the playing eleven. He will have Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson for company to form a breathtaking pace attack.

When to Watch West Indies vs New Zealand, 1st T20I 2022 (Know Date and Time)

The first T20I between West Indies and New Zealand takes place at Sabina Park in Kingston Jamaica. The WI vs NZ 1st T20I 2022 is scheduled to take place at 12:00 am as per Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday.

How to Watch West Indies vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast in India?

Sadly, the New Zealand tour of West Indies 2022 will not be telecast live on TV in India. So, no TV channel will provide NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2022 live telecast in India. However, fans can catch the live action via live streaming option, more on that below.

Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Fans interested in watching the NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2022 live streaming online can access FanCode. Users can find NZ vs WI live streaming link on FanCode website or mobile app. New Zealand are a strong side with talented players in all departments. They should be able to get the job done.

