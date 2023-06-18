In the second match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 Qualifier former world champions West Indies will take on The United States of America (USA). It will be a Group A match with Netherlands, hosts Zimbabwe and Nepal part of the group as well. West Indies vs USA will be played at the Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare and has a start time of 12:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans looking for West Indies vs USA ODI live streaming online and live telecast details can scroll down for all the relevant information. Zimbabwe vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Check ZIM vs NEP Group A Cricket Match Availability Online and Live Telecast on TV

West Indies are one of the favourites to win the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier and thus the Shai Hope-led side will be looking to start impressively against minnows USA. The Windies squad boasts of quality players like Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, captain Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Alzarri Joseph and Rovman Powell. For the uninitiated, Three teams from each group will qualify for the Super Six round.

West Indies vs USA Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. While Zimbabwe vs Nepal will be telecast on its channels, West Indies vs USA Group A match of CWC 2023 Qualifier will not be telecast live in India. However, WI vs USA live streaming online will be available. Read on for further details. On Which Channel ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch CWC Qualifying Matches Live Streaming Online?

West Indies vs USA Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the WI vs USA live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the WI vs USA ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both the platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2023 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).