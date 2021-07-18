West Indies Women would take on their Pakistan counterparts in the fifth and final ODI of the series on Sunday, July 18. The match is scheduled to be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barboda and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan lost the first three ODIs but made a comeback in the fourth, finally winning a match on this tour and they would take confidence from that. West Indies women, who have already won the series, would look at this game to come back to form after their batting failed in the last match. They were bowled out for 210 runs in 49.4 overs, despite Kyshona Knight's 88 and captain Stefanie Taylor's 49. Apart from these two, the other batswomen in the team failed to score more than 15 runs and they would want to rectify that on Sunday. Daniel Sams Withdrew From Australia’s Tour of West Indies Due to Mental Health Concerns

Pakistan, who received a lot of confidence from their win in the fourth ODI, would aim at continuing with the momentum and ensure that they end the series on a high. Here are the live streaming details for this match.

West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 5th ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 5th ODI game of the three-match series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barboda on July 18, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 5th ODI 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, West Indies vs Pakistan Women 5th ODI match won’t be available on TV. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 5th ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women, 5th ODI 2021 live-action on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming the WI W vs PAK W ODI match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

