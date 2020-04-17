When Matthew Hayden Called Shoaib Akhtar ‘C-Class Actor and a Low-Grade Pacer,’ Rawalpindi Express Recalls the Ugly Spat During 2003 Cricket World Cup

Shoaib Akhtar and Matthew Hayden (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Shoaib Akhtar and Matthew Hayden were certainly two of the most aggressive players during their playing days and along with being able shatter the opposition with their prowess, the two cricket stars were also known to attack the opposition verbally. In his recent YouTube video, the Rawalpindi recalled an incidence when he got involved in a ugly spat with the Australian opener during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003. The Pakistani speedster revealed that Hayden used to call him a “C-class actor and a low-grade fast bowler.” Adding on the misery, Pakistan lost the game against Australia in the mega tournament after the conclusion of the match, the two stars got involved in an ugly fight. Shoaib Akhtar Reveals How He Would Have Dismissed Virat Kohli.

“I got into a fight with Matthew Hayden. It was the first game of the World Cup and we lost it, I completely lost it. Hayden used to call me a C-class actor and low-grade fast-bowler. I said Matthew, I’m gonna have a go at you in the World Cup,” said the bowler in the YouTube video.

“Bad luck for me that we lost the game and it was really bad luck on top of that that we got up for breakfast really early in the morning. I won’t get into details but Matthew and myself were alone, standing and having a verbal chat. We got into a fight, a really bad fight,” he added.

Well, Akhtar, who holds the record of delivering the fastest ball (161.3 kph) in international cricket, was at his prime during the early 2000’s and on numerous occasions, batsmen had to leave the field after getting hit by a nasty delivery from the paceman. However, the 44-year old revealed that the then Aussie opening pair of Hayden and Justin Langer used to provoke him to bowl fast. Also, in a Test match, Hayden was hit by Akhtar in the body five times inside three overs but he didn’t move an inch.

“Matthew was the one guy, and Justin Langer, they used to tease me. They would ask me to bowl quick and quick and quick. I went after them and I wasted a lot of energy in the Melbourne and Perth Test matches but I hit them badly, I hit Matthew Hayden around 5 times in 3 overs. But that guy never moved an inch, I was shocked to see that.” he said.