Glenn Phillips has been enthralling fans for quite some time now, be it with bat, ball or on the field. The New Zealand national cricket team star has established himself as one of the most exciting players to watch in modern-day cricket. Earlier this year, he smashed his maiden ODI century in the tri-nation series against Pakistan and got to the mark off 72 deliveries and his spectacular performance with the bat included hitting Shaheen Afridi for 23 runs in one over. That batting display eventually saw New Zealand win the match and made everyone sit up and take notice of the star all-rounder. He continued that form in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scoring 61 runs off just 39 deliveries. Glenn Phillips Almost Hits Umpire Richard Kettleborough With His Bat While Practicing a Shot During PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Which IPL team will Glenn Phillips play for is a question most fans will be looking forward to knowing at this time and here we will take a look at just that. While he is more than handy with both the bat and ball, Glenn Phillips is also a world-class fielder, having taken some sensational catches so far in his career. One of those, which is certain to be talked about for a long time is the one-handed stunner he took to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan during the PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. Glenn Phillips Takes Spectacular One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Mohammad Rizwan During PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Which Team Glenn Phillips Will Play for in IPL 2025?

The New Zealand star is an absolute entertainer in all three facets of the game and is surely a player who can make it big in international cricket. Glenn Phillips will play for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 after the Gujarat Giants acquired him for a sum of Rs 2 crore at the auction last year.

However, this is not the first time that Glenn Phillips will be part of the IPL. The all-rounder has played for Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and was also a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 and 2024. With him in this kind of form, Glenn Phillips will hope to light up the IPL as well.

