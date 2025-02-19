New Zealand national cricket team star cricketer Glenn Phillips showcased his class in fielding. Glenn Phillips took an outstanding catch of Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the 10th over. New Zealand speedster William ORourke bowled a short delivery outside off-stump to Mohammad Rizwan. The Pakistan captain slapped it straight towards Glenn Phillips, who was standing at the point. Glenn timed his jump and took a one-handed blinder. Rizwan looked stunned after seeing Glenn Phillips' catch. The Pakistan skipper departed after scoring three runs. Earlier, New Zealand made 320/5 after Tom Latham and Will Young slammed fantastic centuries. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Wishes Good Luck to Participating Nations Ahead of PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (See Post).

Glenn Phillips With a Blinder!

