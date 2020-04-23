Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Throwback Picture With Shreyas Iyer, Says ‘True Friends Are Always Together in Spirit!’

Yuzvendra Chahal With Shreyas Iyer (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Yuzi_Chahal)

Yuzvendra Chahal posted a throwback picture of him with Shreyas Iyer as he spends time in self-quarantine amid the nationwide lockdown. With most sporting events either suspended or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, sports personalities have taken to social media to pass their time. Chahal perhaps decided to visit his gallery archives and posted a throwback photo with Iyer. The duo, in the picture, can be seen posing for pictures in a beach perhaps in New Zealand. “True friends are always together in spirit..!!” Chahal captioned the picture. The leg-spinner was perhaps referring to lockdown which has barred friends from meeting each other. Yuzvendra Chahal’s Latest TikTok Video With His Parents Will Leave You in Splits.

Chahal has been quite busy on social media and has been engaging with fans on a regular basis. The 29-year-old has also gone and posted cheeky comments on Instagram live sessions of other cricketers. Recently, during the live session between Indian captain Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen, Chahal and Rishabh Pant were involved in a banter of their own in the comments section. Yuzvendra Chahal Does Not Want to Spend Time With Jasprit Bumrah in Lockdown; Gives Funny Reason, Prefers Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav As His Quarantine Partners.

Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Throwback Photo With Shreyas Iyer

True friends are always together in spirit..!! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hRIr2CPile — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 23, 2020

In another instance, Chahal urged to Anushka Sharma to heckle Kohli to make his open the batting after she posted a video of her teasing him to hit a boundary while he was reading a book. Yuzvendra Chahal Comes Up With Cheeky Reply to Video of Anushka Sharma Trolling Virat Kohli.

Iyer and Chahal would have been busy playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) for their respective teams Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). But IPL 2020 was suspended until further notice due to the lockdown and the spread of the covid-19 pandemic. The season was initially scheduled to start on March 29, 2020, but the start was deferred to April 14 after the Prime Minister declared the first phase of the lockdown but with the lockdown getting further extended post-April 14, BCCI decided to suspend the tournament until further notice.