Yuzvendra Chahal Does Not Want to Spend Time With Jasprit Bumrah in Lockdown; Gives Funny Reason, Prefers Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav As His Quarantine Partners

File pictures of Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is loved on social media as he is favourite among his fans. The spinner often entertains his followers on TikTok with funny videos. Meanwhile, as 21-day lockdown is in progress in India, Chahal appeared on a chat show with Television presenter Jatin Sapru. The spinner was asked about his preferences to spend the time with during the lockdown. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler picked opener Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav as his quarantine partners while naming fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as someone he won’t want to spend time during the lockdown. Yuzvendra Chahal Expresses Frustration Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says 'Can’t Take It Anymore'.

“I will choose two guys, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav. Lock me down for a month then,” said Chahal. The spinner, however, gave a hilarious reason on why he doesn’t want Bumrah as his quarantine partner.

“Bolta hi nahi hai kuch. Uska yorker maarne ka mann hua aur usne lota maar diya to kya karunga main (Bumrah does not speak much. What if he throws a utensil at me if he feels like bowling a yorker, what will I do),” Chahal said. Yuzvendra Chahal Returns With Home Edition of ‘Chahal TV’ Amid Lockdown.

With Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) postponed following the coronavirus outbreak, Chahal last featured for India during the tour of New Zealand earlier this year. “When there is a lot of cricket to play we say ‘there is so much going on’ but we start missing it when there is no action. You will be good when you go the ground, I miss bowling, I am what I am because of the cricket only,” he said.