Zimbabwe takes on Sri Lanka in their Group Six with both sides looking to maintain their strong start to the campaign. Zimbabwe defeated Oman in their previous match while Sri Lanka got the better of Netherlands. Sean Williams hit a fine century for Zimbabwe against Oman but they were made to toil for their victory for which the credit must be given to the opposition batsman. Sri Lanka too were made to toil against the Dutch with their batting being a weak link in the match. At one stage they looked like heading for a loss but for the brilliance of Maheesh Theekshana, which helped them secure a close win. Zimbabwe versus Sri Lanka will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 PM IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Sri Lanka Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga Reprimanded for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct.

Zimbabwe will be hoping for an improved showing from their bowlers particularly Tendai Chatara who was taken for plenty in the last match. The African nation bat well and have Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza in fine form. Skipper Craig Ervine in the top order will once again look to go all out in attack in the powerplays and try and put Sri Lanka under pressure early on.

Dhananjaya de Silva played an incredible innings against the Dutch and helped Sri Lanka reach 213 from 131/7. The likes of Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne will have to step up and create a platform for the middle order to flourish. The team can ill afford another low scoring game with Zimbabwe having a better batting unit in comparison to the Netherlands.

The team winning the toss will likely opt for batting first and try and put a good score on the board. Expect Zimbabwe to just clinch this game and produce another shocking result.

ZIM vs SL Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, the Zim vs SL Super Six match of the CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. ‘What a Shame..’ Virender Sehwag Reacts After West Indies Fail to Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 Following Defeat to Scotland in Super Six Match.

ZIM vs SL Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the ZIM vs SL live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the ZIM vs SL ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both platforms.

