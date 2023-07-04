Zimbabwe take on Scotland in the Super Six of the 2023 ICC World Cup qualifier with an aim to return to winnings ways following a disappointing loss suffered at the hands of Sri Lanka. With three wins out of four, they are second in the points table behind Sri Lanka. Opponents Scotland are third with two wins in the three games played and that includes a massive victory over West Indies. Scotland need a victory to keep their hopes alive of playing in the World Cup in India. The pitch at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo aids batting and it will not be a surprise if the game is a high scoring one. Zimbabwe vs Scotland will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 pm IST. ICC World Cup 2023 Qualification Scenarios: Three Teams in Super Six Fight for One Vacant Spot.

Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, and Sikandar Raza are the in-form batsmen for Zimbabwe and the trio will need to do the bulk of the scoring. The rest though will have to chip in as well if they are to avoid the kind of showing they had against Sri Lanka, where the team folded out for 165. Their bowlers have largely been good and they could not do much in the last match, which is understandable considering the did not have the runs on board.

Brandon McMullen is a wicket-taking option for Scotland and he will be confident of doing well against the Zimbabwe unit that will be under a bit of duress following a dismal show against Sri Lanka. Mark Watt supported McMullen well versus West Indies and the duo will likely stick to a similar game plan. Batting remains a challenge for the team and they will need George Munsey and Matthew Cross on top of their game. Carlos Brathwaite Clicks Selfie With Scotland Team, Shares Classy Message After West Indies Fail to Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023; Tweet Goes Viral

ZIM vs SCO Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. So, the Zim vs SCO Super Six match of the CWC 2023 Qualifier will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD channels in India. ‘What a Shame..’ Virender Sehwag Reacts After West Indies Fail to Qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 Following Defeat to Scotland in Super Six Match.

ZIM vs SCO Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the ZIM vs SCO live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the ZIM vs SCO ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both platforms.

