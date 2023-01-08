AC Milan will aim to cut down the gap with leaders Napoli when they take on Roma in the Serie A 2022-23. Both these sides head into the clash with victories in their last matches. While AC Milan beat Salernitana, Roma got the better of Bologna to move to the sixth spot on the points table. AC Milan are currently third on the table and a win will help them leapfrog Juventus to the second spot. On the other hand, Roma will get into the fifth spot if they manage all three points from this clash at San Siro. The defending champions will again look to in-form Raphael Leao to fire in this clash. With seven goals to his name this season, the Portugal striker is getting better with every game. Monza 2–2 Inter Milan, Serie A 2022–23: Italian Giants Remain Fourth After Late Goal Forces Draw (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

On the other hand, Roma is expected to have Paulo Dybala in the starting XI and hope he makes an impact in this contest. The Argentina youngster, who won the World Cup last month, suffered cramps in Roma’s last game against Bologna but has been involved in full training. For Jose Mourinho's selection, strikers Andre Belotti and Ola Solbakken are also available.

Leao and Sandro Tonali were on target for AC Milan against Salernitana, while for Roma, Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the only goal in their clash against Bologna. AC Milan start as slight favourites to win this contest at home, but Roma are expected to put up a tough fight.

When is AC Milan vs Roma, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Date, Time and Venue

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Roma will occur at San Siro, Milan. The match will be played on January 9, starting at 1.15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Juventus 1–0 Udinese, Serie A 2022–23: Danilo’s Strike Helps Bianconeri Move to Second Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Roma, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Sports 18 has the broadcasting rights for the Serie A 2022-23. You can watch the Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan vs Roma live on Sports 18/HD channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Roma, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The AC Milan vs Roma match will also be available online. JioCinema will provide live streaming of the Serie A match between these two teams and other games in the league for fans in India. Fans can use the JioCinema app or website to watch live streaming of this contest.

