Al-Nassr takes on Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Super League, looking to keep up pace with the likes of Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab in the title race. With 37 points from 16 games, Al-Nassr are third in the standings but they have games in hand which will prove to be crucial in the end. Cristiano Ronaldo produced a four-goal extravaganza for his fans as Al-Nassr beat Al-Wehda in the previous match. Coach Rudi Garcia knows his team needs string of victories to become the title favourite’s as any result short of that will be considered a failure. Al-Taawoun are a decent outfit with good players. Although they have won just twice in the last five games, they are 5th in the points table. Al-Nassr versus Al-Taawoun will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:30 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Al-Nassr Women's Team for Winning Inaugural Saudi Women's Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play up top for Al-Nassr and despite early days, there are clear signs he has formed a brilliant partnership with his midfield players. Sami Al-Najei as the playmaker makes all the difference for the team as he has an eye for a defence splitting pass. Abduallah Madu and Abdulelah Al-Amri at the heart of defence will have to be wary of the threat posed by Al-Taawoun when playing on the counter.

Al-Taawoun took the lead against Al Fateh but two second half goals meant they could not manage even a draw in their previous game. Alejandro Romero is their key player in midfield and his ability to make those late runs in the opposition box makes him a threat. Naldo is another good player in their ranks and his tussle with Cristiano Ronaldo will be crucial.

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match will be played at Mrsool Park in Riyadh. The game will be held on February 17, 2023 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Everyone For Birthday Messages, Shares Frame With Friends and Family On Instagram (Check Post).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. But unfortunately, they will not provide the live telecast today due to other commitments. Hence, fans cannot watch live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun match on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Football Match?

Although the live telecast of the game won't be available on Sony Sports Network channels, SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide live streaming of this contest. Fans in India can watch online live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun match in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Al-Nassr will be made to work hard for their victory but three points is all that should matter to them at this moment.

