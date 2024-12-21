Aston Villa will host Manchester City in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, December 21. Villa have been facing a rough time lately, lost two of the last four games in EPL 2024, and occupies the seventh spot in the standings with 25 points. Unai Emery confirmed that Leon Bailey and Tyrone Mings will be back for the Man City clash, having missed their last two matches while Jacob Ramsey will continue to remain out of action due to an injury. A win over City will enable Villa to get back running and climb up the PL points table with the former side currently facing a rut in form. Manchester City 1–2 Manchester United, Premier League 2024–25: Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo Score As Red Devils Secure Victory in Manchester Derby.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have been on a downward spiral in PL and lost their crucial match against arch-rivals Manchester United 1-2. City are struggling to either maintain their lead, or manier time have been completely outplayed by their opponents, which is a stark contrast to Pep Guardiola's brilliant run in the last few seasons. For City, Ruben Dias will not feature against Villa, while Manuel Akanji and John Stones will be available for selection. West Ham Players Show Support for Hospitalized Michail Antonio Before Premier League 2024–25 Match Against Wolves

When is Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date , Time and Venue

Aston Villa will welcome Manchester City in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, December 21. The Aston Villa vs Manchester City EPL match will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham and have a kickoff at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India is Star Sports. Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester City live telecast on the Star Sports Network Select TV channels. For Aston Villa vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match ?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2024 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).