Real Madrid (RM) will travel to the Basque Country to take on Athletic Bilbao (ATH) in the latest round of La Liga fixtures. ATH vs RM match will be played at the San Mames Stadium on July 5, 2020 (Sunday). Zinedine Zidane’s men will have a chance to stretch their lead at the top of the table with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy team for Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid can scroll down below. Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

Athletic Bilbao still have an outside chance of qualifying into Europe next season will be looking to take a huge step towards it with a win in this clash. Though it will not be easy against a Real Madrid side who are unbeaten since the league’s restart. The Basque side themselves are on a good run as they have lost once in the last six games and it came against Barcelona at Nou Camp. Espanyol 0–1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2019–20 Match Result: Casemiro Strike Sends Los Blancos Two Points Clear at the Top.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have a chance to move closer towards their first La Liga title since 2017 and extend their lead to seven points in the points table. The visitors will be without Eden Hazard so Marco Asensio and Lucas Vasquez are expected to get a starting nod for this clash.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) should be your keeper for this clash.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Yeray Alvarez (ATH), Inigo Martinez (ATH) and Sergio Ramos (RM) must be the players in your defence.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Iker Muniain (ATH), Marco Asensio (RM), Casemiro (RM) and Lucas Vasquez (RM) should get the nod in your midfield.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Raul Garcia (ATH), Inaki Williams (ATH) and Karim Benzema (RM) must be your forwards,

Karim Benzema (RM) must be selected as your captain while Inaki Williams (ATH) can be named as the vice-captain.

