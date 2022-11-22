In Qatar, Australia will be playing their fifth consecutive World Cup and sixth overall. Australia became a FIFA-affiliated nation in 1966 but were unable to qualify for the world cup. In 1974 they played their first World Cup in Germany but were not able to get past the first round. Australia’s most successful edition was also in Germany in 2006 where they qualified for the round of 16 before getting eliminated by Italy. FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Telecast Details: Where and When to Watch Football Tournament Matches on TV and Online.

The head coach Graham Arnold has named his 26 men that will represent Australia in Qatar. The Copenhagen keeper Mathew Ryan will be making his third appearance at the event and will also be leading the side in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The defensive duo of the Scottish football club, Heart of Midlothian, Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles will be at the Australian defensive line along with the game veteran Bailey Wright. Celtic’s Aaron Mooy will be supporting the midfield, where Riley McGree and Jackson Irvine will be present. The 18-year-old Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners is also selected for the World Cup and Melbourne City strikers Mathew Leckie and Jamie Mclaren will be leading the attack in Qatar.

Australia after defeating Peru off of penalties in the World Cup Qualifiers has been drawn into Group D along with the defending champions France, Tunisia, and Denmark. After not being able to qualify for the knockout stage in the past three editions, they will aim to achieve it in Qatar. It will surely be a difficult task for the Aussies to overcome France and Denmark but Graham Arnold is fully prepared for it. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Australia Schedule at FIFA 2022 World Cup

November 23, 2022 France vs Australia November 26, 2022 Tunisia vs Australia November 30, 2022 Australia vs Denmark

Australia Players to watch out at FIFA World Cup 2022

Aaron Mooy Mathew Leckie Riley McGree Nathaniel Atkinson Jamie Mclaren

Australia 2022 World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Matt Ryan (FC Copenhagen), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC).

Defenders: Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Bailey Wright(Sunderland AFC), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata), Fran Karacic (Brescia Calcio), Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian), Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian), Joel King (Odense Boldklub).

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic FC), Jackson Irvine (FC St. Pauli), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona FC), Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough FC), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren).

Forwards: Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City FC), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners), Awer Mabil (Cadiz CF), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City FC), Craig Goodwin(Adelaide United), Martin Boyle (Hibernian FC).

