Barcelona will face Bayern Munich in the third quarter-final of UEFA Champions League 2019-20 on Friday night. Both sides remain the only previous UCL winner among teams in the last eight stage and will hope they can add one more title to their crown. Barcelona’s last Champions League win came in 2015 while Bayern haven’t won any in Europe since 2013. Barcelona overcame Napoli 4-2 over both legs to advance to the quarter-finals while Bayern breezed past Chelsea in the previous round with a 7-1 win. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestion to pick the best dream11 fantasy team for Barcelona vs Bayern Munich clash should scroll down. Barcelona Always Dangerous, Says Bayern Munich Striker Robert Lewandowski Ahead of UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals.

Jerome Boateng is a major doubt for Bayern Munich for this match with the Centre-back hobbling off with an ankle issue in the previous round against Chelsea. Benjamin Pavard is still out with injury but coach Hansi Flick has the remainder of the squad available at his disposal. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2019–20 Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Barcelona, on the other, received an injury boost in the form of Ousmane Dembele, who was passed fit for the Champions League and is fit to play. Samuel Umiti though is still out while the club will also have Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal available after a match suspension.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this match.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jordi Alba (BAR), Alphonso Davies (BAY) and David Alaba (BAY) will be the three defenders in the team.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders –Serge Gnabry (BAY), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Arturo Vidal (BAR) and Joshua Kimmich (BAY) will be the for midfielders.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Robert Lewandowski (BAY) and Thomas Muller (BAY) will be the three forwards.

Lionel Messi should be picked as the captain for this fantasy team. The Argentine has dragged a lacklustre Barcelona this far and once again will be their biggest threat against Bayern. Robert Lewandowski (BAY) has scored 13 goals in the eight Champions League appearances this season and he should be picked as the second-choice captain.

