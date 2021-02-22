Barcelona fans are seriously upset! The team’s match against Cadiz ended up with a 1-1 draw and this has irked the fans to no extent. This was quite evident from the recent tweet posted by Barcelona where the team flaunted records shattered by Messi during the match against Cadiz. The fans were so upset that they didn’t even bother much about the records and trolled the team mercilessly for the kind of performance put up by the team. Jordi Alba Angry With Barcelona After 1-1 Draw Against Cadiz in La Liga 2021, Says ‘There’s No Excuse’.

A few of them even said that selling Luis Suarez was a stupid idea as he was the only one who could have rescued Barcelona in such a crisis. Prior to this, it was Jordi Alba who slammed the team for the kind of a play that they presented during the game. Lionel Messi was the one who scored the first goal and led the team by 1-0. No goals were scored until the 89th minute of the match. During the dying minutes of the game, Alex Fernandez converted a penalty into a goal and then brought the team to 1-1.

Now, let's have a look tweet by Barcelona and the reaction by fans:

Leo #Messi in #BarçaCádiz: 👉 Surpassed Xavi for most @LaLigaEN games in Barça history (506) 👉 Scored his 1st goal against Cádiz, the 38th different La Liga team he has scored against 👉 Scored his 16th goal this season, tied with Luis Suárez for most in La Liga pic.twitter.com/509kYeWW22 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 22, 2021

Reactions:

He’s finished get over it — ▪️Sergioo (@loopieRM4) February 22, 2021

Luis Suarez could have helped

Those @LuisSuarez9 goals would have helped barcelona this season improve their log standings. But y'all decided to let him go. This is unforgivable. — Prinzo (@Jelani93) February 22, 2021

Luiz Suarez

All this tweet did was remind me of two things. A draw against Cadiz & Selling Suarez was stupid — Douwe (@Douwe2012) February 22, 2021

Last one

As of now, Barcelona is placed on number three of the points table with 47 points in their kitty. The team has won 14 games out of 23 with five of them ending with a draw.

