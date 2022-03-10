Barcelona will host Galatasaray in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium in Barcelona on March 10, 2022 (late Thursday night) as both the teams aim to take an advantage in to the reverse fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Galatasaray, UEL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Lionel Messi’s Departure Was a ‘Hard’ Decision but I Don’t Regret It, Says Barcelona President Joan Laporta.

Barcelona defeated Napoli in the previous round and enter the game in tremendous form. Xavi’s team are on an eight-game unbeaten run and have started to produce results to match their performances. The Blaugranas will be hoping to extend that run. Meanwhile, Galatasaray reached this stage by topping their group and know they have a tough task in front of them.

When is Barcelona vs Galatasaray, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Barcelona vs Galatasaray round of 16 clash in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium in Barcelona on March 11, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Galatasaray, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Galatasaray on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Galatasaray, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Barcelona vs Galatasaray, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 live streaming online.

